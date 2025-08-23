AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 208,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $41.9140 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

