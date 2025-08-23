AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $75.49 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HHH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

