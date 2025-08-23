AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 443.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $23.9720 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

