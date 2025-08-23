AlphaQuest LLC Buys 22,687 Shares of Allete, Inc. $ALE

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 398.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Allete by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.5940 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Allete, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.Allete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

