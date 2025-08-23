AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $120.1760 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

