Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 19.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

