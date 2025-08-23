Allstate Corp Sells 1,888 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,937,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,434,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 735,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after buying an additional 671,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.4370 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

