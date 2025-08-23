Allstate Corp Purchases 2,196 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 703.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 109,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,110. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.6060 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

