Allstate Corp Purchases 1,414 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $199.5030 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.