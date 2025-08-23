Allstate Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.7320 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.