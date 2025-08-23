Allstate Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $589.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.