Allstate Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $96.6240 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.