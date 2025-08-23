Allstate Corp Acquires 4,916 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PNC opened at $201.5870 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.