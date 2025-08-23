Allstate Corp Acquires 1,518 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SNPS opened at $606.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.79.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

