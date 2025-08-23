Alexandra Seros Sells 15,523 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $37,099.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,804,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,213,041.80. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Alexandra Seros sold 36,836 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $86,564.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Alexandra Seros sold 29,443 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $70,368.77.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 4.9%

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.4850 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Entravision Communications Corporation has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

