Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Agree Realty worth $42,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.0650 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

