AGL Energy Limited (AGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 276.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

