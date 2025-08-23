AGL Energy Limited (AGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 276.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About AGL Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.