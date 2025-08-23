Aew Capital Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $4,197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after buying an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 97,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.1710 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

