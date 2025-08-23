Aew Capital Management L P Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $60.4370 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.