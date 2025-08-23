Aew Capital Management L P Has $173.07 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 8.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $173,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $786.47 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $796.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

