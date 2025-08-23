Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,890 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

HR stock opened at $16.9950 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -83.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

