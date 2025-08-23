Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

