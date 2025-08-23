Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.
Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ AEIS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Energy Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.