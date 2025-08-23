Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Holdings Lessened by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $208,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 185,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,971,000 after buying an additional 119,859 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 289,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Accenture stock opened at $258.8940 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

