15,000 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,861,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 260,559 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 483,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE BSM opened at $12.3320 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 61.21%.The company had revenue of $159.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $252,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,472,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,768,532.93. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $500,364.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 165,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. This represents a 18.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,410 shares of company stock worth $1,484,992. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

