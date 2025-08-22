Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.88. Approximately 210,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 269,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Zepp Health Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 38.81%.The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

