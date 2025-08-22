Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for UDR Q2 Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.5250 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.