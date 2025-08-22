Zacks Research Forecasts Cimpress’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.24 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cimpress has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cimpress by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

