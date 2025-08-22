Wolters Kluwer NV Plans Dividend of $0.91 (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9147 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $128.73 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How ServiceNow Is Turning AI Strategy Into Real Revenue
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intel’s New Buyers Mean Good News for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.