Wolters Kluwer NV Plans Dividend of $0.91 (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9147 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $128.73 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

