William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for RCKT Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $402.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 137,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,903.08. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,706.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 224,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,763.88. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,413. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

