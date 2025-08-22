Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 40.1% in July

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,380,000 shares, agrowthof40.1% from the July 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently,21.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,21.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $287,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 74.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $88.0220 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

