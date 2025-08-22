Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 14.8% – Should You Buy?

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 112,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 895,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Trading Up 14.8%

The stock has a market cap of £7.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

