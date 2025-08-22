Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,664 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises 3.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $324,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.1870 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

