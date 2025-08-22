Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Verisail Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

