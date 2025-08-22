Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.0230 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

