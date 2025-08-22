Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWS stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

