Wellington Management Group LLP Has $103.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $103,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 4,384,624 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $146,155,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,701,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,779 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $52,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $39.0520 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

