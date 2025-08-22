Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 844,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $98,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

