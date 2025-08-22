Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.30% of Autoliv worth $88,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.0%

ALV opened at $119.9670 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

