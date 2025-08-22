Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 846,762 shares trading hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments. Wallbridge completed operations at its first polymetallic mine, producing copper, platinum, palladium, and gold from the Broken Hammer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.