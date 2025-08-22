VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. VNET Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Stock Down 8.0%

VNET stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.18.

VNET Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,201.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 472,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 333.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

