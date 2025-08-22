Versor Investments LP Sells 1,981 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $176.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.25. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,985,212.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,057.56. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $467,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,030.43. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,111. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

