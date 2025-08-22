VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,680. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.85. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 32,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

