Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $108.3750 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

