Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,876.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.