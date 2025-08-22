Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after buying an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.10 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

