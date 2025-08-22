Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,912,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.