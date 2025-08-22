Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.