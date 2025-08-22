Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.00 and a 200 day moving average of $267.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

