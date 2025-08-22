Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Stock Holdings Lifted by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.