Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 711.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,780,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $682.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $710.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

